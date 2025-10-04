Visitors RB Leipzig held Borussia Dortmund to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, preventing the hosts from leapfrogging Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga. Yan Couto's 23rd-minute strike for Dortmund cancelled out Christoph Baumgartner's early opener. Leipzig's Romulo thought he had put the visitors back in front on the half-hour mark but his strike was chalked off for offside. Both sides had chances late on but were unable to break through, with an unmarked Julian Brandt sending a header over the bar for Dortmund with just two minutes remaining.

"We wanted to win today and we had the chances to do so, but we lacked a bit of luck in the end," Dortmund captain Nico Schlotterbeck told DAZN.

"We wasted a lot of possession up front. A point is OK."

Leipzig took the lead seven minutes in when Assan Ouedraogo outjumped Couto and headed the ball into Baumgartner's path to score.

Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy created the equaliser, holding the ball up centrally before laying it off to Couto, who hit a low shot into the bottom corner.

The draw leaves second-placed Dortmund one point behind league leaders Bayern, who play at Eintracht Frankfurt in Saturday's late game.

Leipzig are a point behind Dortmund in third, having rebounded impressively from their 6-0 thrashing by Bayern on the opening weekend.

Leipzig were the last team to defeat Dortmund domestically, in March, since then Borussia have been on a 15-game unbeaten streak, winning 12 of those.

Summer arrivals Ernest Poku and Christian Kofane scored as Bayer Leverkusen beat Union Berlin 2-0 at home to collect their third win of the season.

Poku put the hosts in front 33 minutes in, scoring from a pinpoint Lucas Vazquez cross.

Kofane doubled Leverkusen's lead when he pounced on a poor pass from Union goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow and slid the ball home.

Leverkusen have dropped seven points from winning positions this season, but controlled the match this time.

The one black mark for Leverkusen was a nasty injury to captain Alex Grimaldo, who dropped to the turf after a bloody head clash and was stretchered from the pitch late in the first half.

Samuel Mbangula's second-minute goal was enough for Werder Bremen in a 1-0 home win over St Pauli, the hosts' second victory of the season.

Augsburg bounced back after a run of four defeats with a dominant 3-1 home win over Wolfsburg.

dwi/bc/nf

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)