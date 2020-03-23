 
Borussia Dortmund Fans Donate Over 70,000 Euros To Bars And Restaurants Near Stadium

Updated: 23 March 2020 23:28 IST

Borussia Dortmund fans donated 73,611 euros to bars and restaurants near the stadium. © Instagram

Borussia Dortmund fans have donated more than 70,000 euros ($75,570) to bars and restaurants around the stadium which have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bundesliga club said Monday. The German side posted the names of 86 food and drinks outlets during a 'virtual football' night on Sunday on the club's website.

Fans were urged to click on the places they bought their beer, fries, sausages and other match day staples and offer a donation to keep the businesses afloat.

All told fans donated 73,611 euros with Dortmund's marketing director Carsen Cramer saying they were "touched" by the generosity.

Further similar collections are planned in the coming days, the club said, while Germany battles to contain a pandemic that has infected more than 22,600 people and killed 86 in the country.

