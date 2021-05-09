Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal apologised to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) after the some of the team's players were found to have breached COVID-19 protocols in Maldives. Jindal also assured of "strictest action" against players who were guilty of breaching the rules. On his official Twitter handle, Jindal wrote, "On behalf of @bengalurufc I am extremely sorry for the inexcusable behavior of three of our foreign players/staff while in Male - the strictest action will be taken against these players/staff. We have let @AFCCup down and can only say that this will never happen again."

Earlier, Maldives' sports minister Ahmed Mahloof termed Bengaluru FC's breach as "unacceptable" and requested them to leave the country without any "immediately".

Mahloof took to social media to convey the disappointment of BFC's breach of protocols, which left no option for the Maldives authorities but to cancel the match and request the teams to return back.

Mahloof said, "Unacceptable behavior from @bengalurufc breaching the strict guidelines from HPA (Health Protection Agency) & @theafcdotcom. The club should leave Maldives immediately as we can't entertain this act."

Maldives was chosen by AFC as a single venue to host all the Group D matches as well as the play-off match in view of the coronavirus scare.

ATK Mohun Bagan were scheduled to play the winner of BFC and Eagles FC on May 14. The rest of the Group D matches also hang in the balance after Bengaluru's breach.

(With PTI inputs)