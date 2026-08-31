Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe both struck as Real Madrid's perfect start to La Liga under Jose Mourinho continued in a 4-0 cruise against Malaga on Sunday. Los Blancos scored three times in just over 10 minutes in the first half to open up a comfortable lead over the Andalusian visitors to the Santiago Bernabeu. Sandwiched between Bellingham and Mbappe's strikes was an own goal by Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero, while Arda Guler tapped in a fourth late on. "I've got the freedom to go higher or lower if we need, I'm enjoying myself a lot," Bellingham told Real Madrid TV of his attacking midfield role under Mourinho.

The former Birmingham and Borussia Dortmund star was given a standing ovation from the fans when he was substituted in the second half.

"It's an honour to play for this club and in front of these fans and the ovation was very nice," added Bellingham.

After two victories in their opening two games and with superstar trio Mbappe, Bellingham and Vinicius Junior starting the season well, Madrid's confidence was high.

Mourinho rotated, making five changes to the team that started their opening matches, giving Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marc Cucurella among others their first starts this season.

Bellingham opened the scoring after 19 minutes with an excellent solo goal, beating two defenders before drilling through Herrero's legs.

Bellingham forced the second goal seven minutes later, after Herrero denied Mbappe.

The England international headed the rebound towards goal and defender Carlos Puga desperately tried to clear off the line, with the ball bouncing in off the unfortunate stopper Herrero.

Mbappe rattled home the third with a volley from Alexander-Arnold's cross for his fourth goal of the campaign, leaving him top of Spain's scoring charts.

Promoted side Malaga threatened just before half-time, with Rafa Rodriguez striking the post after a corner was played to him, and Chupe hitting the side netting.

Clean sheet banked

Madrid cruised through the second half, with Bellingham hitting the outside of the post as they occasionally threatened to extend their lead.

They only managed to get a fourth late on, when Vinicius teed up substitute Guler to finish from point-blank range.

"The second half was more about managing the game, at a lower tempo," Mourinho told Real Madrid TV.

"Malaga were calmer on the ball, but every time we stepped up the pace, it always felt like we could score one or two more.

"One of our objectives was to keep a clean sheet."

Madrid managed to do that for the first time this season and Mourinho said it was important for Los Blancos.

"Football isn't just about having fun with the beauty of the goals -- it's also about going home thinking that we're a solid unit," added the Portuguese veteran.

Deportivo La Coruna secured their first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Valencia.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted his third goal of the campaign for the Galician side, who also benefitted from own goals by Cesar Tarrega and Mouctar Diakhaby.

Edin Terzic's Athletic Bilbao also claimed their first win, 2-0 at Celta Vigo, with goals from Alex Berenguer and Robert Navarro.

On Monday, champions Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano in their third match of the campaign, having comfortably won their opening games.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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