Belgian international Diego Moreira has signed a five-year deal with AC Milan from French Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, both clubs announced on Wednesday. The Serie A club said the 22-year-old winger has signed a contract until June 30, 2031. The transfer fee was not officially disclosed, but several media outlets reported it was worth 50 million euros ($58 million), which would represent the largest sale in the Alsatian club's history. Capped four-times for Belgium, Moreira made one appearance at the 2026 World Cup.

He started his professional career with Benfica's reserve team, before joining Chelsea in 2023.

He played just one match for the Premier League club before being loaned to Lyon and subsequently transferred to Strasbourg for 8.5 million euros the following year.

Strasbourg have seen several key departures this summer, following a 13 million euro fine imposed by UEFA in late June for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

Argentine midfielder Valentin Barco joined Chelsea, followed in the footsteps of centre-forward Emmanuel Emegha.

On Monday, attacking midfielders Julio Enciso and Abdoul Ouattara headed to Premier League club Ipswich where they joined former Strasbourg manager Gary O'Neil.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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