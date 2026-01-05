Bayern Munich's latest young sensation is already thinking about a future elsewhere. Lennart Karl, the 17-year-old midfielder who became Bayern's youngest Champions League scorer in October, prompted laughs, criticism and confusion Sunday with an admission he dreams of moving to Real Madrid. During a question-and-answer session at a small-town fan gathering Sunday, the sort of visit that's a new year's tradition for the club's players, Karl was asked if he had a “dream club” other than Bayern.

“Bayern's a very, very big club in any case, and it's a dream to play there, but some day I'd definitely like to go to Real Madrid. That's my dream club, but that stays between us," Karl said, to laughter from the Bayern fans in the audience, in comments broadcast by Sky Sport in Germany.

“But obviously Bayern is something very, very special and it's lots and lots of fun at the club.”

While the fans in the audience seemed to take Karl's comments with good humor, the young midfielder faced criticism from Bayern supporters online questioning his loyalty to the club.

Karl came through Bayern's youth academy and made his first-team debut in a 10-0 thrashing of Auckland City at the Club World Cup in June before becoming a regular this season, with six goals in 22 games.