Michael Olise and Luis Diaz were among five goalscorers as Bayern Munich cruised to a 5-1 home win over Stuttgart in Friday's Bundesliga opener. Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern were in control from start to finish in a rematch of last season's German Cup final, with Olise in spectacular form despite the greasy conditions in the Bavarian capital. Dayot Upamecano headed the hosts in front from a corner and while Josha Vagnoman levelled things up for Stuttgart after the break, Bayern scored twice in three minutes through Olise and a Vagnomann own goal to restore control.

Bundesliga debutant Ismael Saibari created a late goal for Aleksandar Pavlovic and Diaz scored in stoppage time to extend Bayern's unbeaten run in league openers to 15 seasons.

"He relies heavily on intuition, reacting before the opponent does," Bayern defender Konrad Laimer said of Olise.

"It's an incredible quality, especially in one-on-one situations. You need that instinct to read the situation: knowing when to pass, when to dribble, and when to shoot.

"It's really fun to be out there on the pitch with him."

With 14 goals including three hat-tricks, Harry Kane had scored against Stuttgart more than any other German opponent but had a quiet night and was subbed out late in the second-half.

The big win will likely see Bayern top the table after matchday one, extending their streak to 67 matchdays dating back to September 2024.

Bayern lost just one of 40 domestic matches last year but coach Vincent Kompany said it was his job to keep the squad hungry.

"Everything starts again from zero. I hope all players are aware of that, but it's also my role to instill it into them."

'Lights out' for Stuttgart

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness revealed the players were left in the dark at half-time due to a power outage.

"The lights were out," Hoeness said, adding "but we could still see each other. We didn't trip over.

"Bayern will beat plenty of other teams here, maybe by more, but we have to improve, no question about it."

Before the match, Germany coach Jurgen Klopp told Sky he had told Bayern midfielder Jamal Musiala "the door is open for you" as he continues to return from a neurological condition from which he collapsed twice in pre-season fixtures.

Vincent Kompany made two changes to the side which won 2-1 at Borussia Dortmund in the Supercup, including returning France centre-back Upamecano to the starting XI.

Both sides started well despite the teeming rain, with Stuttgart's Tiago Tomas and Olise hitting the woodwork early.

Upamecano put Bayern in front in simple fashion with 21 minutes gone, leaping high to glance in a Kimmich corner.

Early in the second-half, Stuttgart got themselves back in the match when Vagnoman blasted in a rebound, but Bayern quickly reclaimed the initiative.

Olise converted an expert Kimmich pass from close range just three minutes before Vagnoman scored at how own end of the pitch, slipping when trying to clear a low Alphonso Davies cross.

Olise had the ball in the net again just six minutes later when he turned in a clever Kane through ball, but his goal was chalked off for a narrow offside.

Saibari cut back for Pavlovic to score late and Diaz added another in stoppage time to round out a comprehensive win.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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