The 2024-25 Bundesliga season starts with an exciting contest between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. While Bayern are the defending champions in the German league, Leipzig remain one of the most unpredictable sides in the game. The conversation in the Bayern camp in recent days have been over lack of reinforcements after the likes of Thomas Meuller, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, etc. left the side while Jamal Musiala is out for 6 months with a serious injury. The clash against Leipzig would help Bayern and their management assess the true potential of the squad. But, Leipzig would be keen on pouncing on the feeling of uncertainty in the Bayern camp.

When will the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga match will be played on Saturday, August 22.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga match start?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga match will start at 12:00 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga match?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga match won't be telecast in India.

Where to follow the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga match?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga match will be streamed live on the Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv.

