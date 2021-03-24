Bayern Munich Star Alphonso Davies Made United Nations Refugee Ambassador
Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies became the first football player to be appointed United Nations' special ambassador to help refugees.
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies on Wednesday became the first footballer to be appointed a UN special ambassador to help refugees. The 20-year-old, who was born in a refugee camp in Ghana before emigrating to Canada, has been appointed as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency. "My own experiences make me want to speak up for refugees, to share their stories and to help make a difference," Davies said in a statement on Bayern's website. "Refugees need our support to survive, but also access to education and sports, so they can fulfil their potential and truly thrive."
The Canada left-back won the Champions League with Bayern last season.
Davies began supporting the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 2020, when he took part in a live-stream gaming tournament.
Last month, he helped launch a Canadian Government campaign to promote access to quality education for refugees.
Davies is currently suspended for Bayern's next two league games after being sent off in Saturday's 4-0 thrashing of Cologne which kept them top of the Bundesliga table.