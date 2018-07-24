 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Barcelona Sign Malcom From Bordeaux After AS Roma Drama

Updated: 24 July 2018 22:38 IST

Malcom had been expected to arrive in Rome on Monday night for a medical on Tuesday but had his flight cancelled by the Ligue 1 outfit at the last moment.

Barcelona Sign Malcom From Bordeaux After AS Roma Drama
Malcom scored 12 goals in 35 league games for Bordeaux last season. © Twitter

Spanish champions Barcelona announced on Tuesday they have signed Brazilian winger Malcom from French side Bordeaux on a five-year deal for 41 million euros (USD 48 million). The signing comes after Bordeaux blocked the transfer of the 21-year-old to Italian giants AS Roma following a last-minute bid from the Catalan side on Monday. "FC Barcelona and Girondins de Bordeaux have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira. The operation will cost 41 million euros and 1 million in variables," Barcelona said in a statement.

"The player will sign with the club for the next five seasons, until the end of the 2022/23 season."

Malcom had been expected to arrive in Rome on Monday night for a medical on Tuesday before joining his future teammates on their pre-season tour of the United States the following day, but had his flight cancelled by the Ligue 1 outfit at the last moment.

Barcelona made contact with Bordeaux following the failure to sign Brazil international Willian from Chelsea and, according to Italian media reports, made a bid larger than the reported fee of 38 million euros (USD 44.4 million) agreed with Roma.

Malcom had been a reported target for several European clubs including Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but English clubs may have been put off from making a bid as he needed a UK work permit to play in the Premier League.

Malcom scored 12 goals in 35 league games for Bordeaux last season.

Comments
Topics : Barcelona Roma Bordeaux Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Barcelona sign Malcom from Bordeaux
  • AS Roma were on the verge of signing Malcom
  • Barcelona signed Malcom on a 5-year deal for 41 million euros
Related Articles
Barcelona Sign Malcom From Bordeaux After AS Roma Drama
Barcelona Sign Malcom From Bordeaux After AS Roma Drama
Barcelona Host Real Madrid For First El Clasico In October
Barcelona Host Real Madrid For First El Clasico In October
Spain Prosecutors Want Probe Into Eric Abidal Liver Transplant Reopened
Spain Prosecutors Want Probe Into Eric Abidal Liver Transplant Reopened
Barcelona Great Lionel Messi Hangs Out With Tennis Superstar Rafael Nadal In Ibiza
Barcelona Great Lionel Messi Hangs Out With Tennis Superstar Rafael Nadal In Ibiza
Barcelona Lend Paulinho To Chinese Club Guangzhou
Barcelona Lend Paulinho To Chinese Club Guangzhou
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.