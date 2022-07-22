Barcelona on Friday announced they had sold a further 15 percent of their La Liga television rights to US investment group Sixth Street for the next 25 years. The Catalan giants had already sold 10 percent of their league TV rights to the same group last week for 207.5 million euros ($215 million). "In total, Sixth Street will receive 25 percent of the La Liga club's television rights for the next 25 years," Barca said in a statement.

The club did not say how much they had been paid for the extra 15 per cent, but Spanish press reports put the amount at around 400 million euros.

The agreement will help the five-time European champions continue to make new signings for next season after the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Barcelona have been desperately trying to raise capital after struggling financially in recent years.

Last August, Joan Laporta, who returned as Barcelona president the previous November, said an audit had uncovered total club debts of 1.35 billion euros.

Promoted

The club let Lionel Messi leave last June, saying they could not afford to keep him even at a reduced salary.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)