Barcelona Lend Paulinho To Chinese Club Guangzhou
Updated: 09 July 2018 08:29 IST
Barcelona have loaned midfielder Paulinho, a starter in the Brazil side knocked out by Belgium in the World Cup quarter-finals, to former club Guangzhou Evergrande, the Chinese Super League champions announced on Sunday.
Barcelona have loaned midfielder Paulinho to former club Guangzhou Evergrande. © AFP
"Guangzhou Evergrande confirm Paulinho has returned to the club after one season at Barcelona," the club tweeted.
Paulinho, who is 29, first joined Guangzhou from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015, playing 84 matches and scoring 22 goals before leaving for Barcelona in 2017. He scored nine goals in 34 La Liga appearances for the Catalan giants last season.
Topics : Barcelona Paulinho Football
