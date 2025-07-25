Former Barcelona and Spain midfield maestro Xavi Hernandez had reportedly applied for the vacant Indian football team head coach job, but his application was rejected by the AIFF Technical committee. Xavi's last managerial stint saw him take charge his beloved Barcelona between 2021 and 2024 before being sacked by the board after a trophyless 2023/24 campaign. Earlier this week, a total of 170 applications were reviewed for the vacant job of the Indian men's football team, out of which three candidates emerged -- Khalid Jamil, Stephen Constantine and Stefan Tarkovic.

Xavi, who also managed Qatari side Al-Sadd from 2019 to 2021, was one of the most high profiles names to have applied for the job. According to a report in the Times of India, Xavi was not considered by the AIFF as they couldn't afford the financial terms of the deal.

Xavi, a midfield maestro and one of the greatest passers in football history, won eight La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies with FC Barcelona. He was also instrumental in Spain's 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2008 & 2012 victories.

After spending nearly 24 years at the club, Xavi left Barcelona to join Al-Sadd, where he finished his playing career in 2019, the same year he was promoted as head coach of the team. He returned to Barcelona in 2021, replacing Ronald Koeman as head coach amid the club's financial struggles.

After nearly three seasons back at the helm, Xavi was released of his duties by Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Meanwhile, the AIFF shortlisted three candidates for Indian men's football team head coach after meeting virtually.

The resumes of these three candidates will undergo review before a final decision is made for a replacement for Manolo Marquez, who was let go as head coach earlier this month by the federation.

"For the Indian national head coach...the technical committee sent its chairperson, I.M. Vijayan who held the meeting with the members yesterday. Out of the 170 applicants who came from the country and abroad, three were shortlisted. After that, according to the rules of our constitution, we have to call an EC," Kalyan Chaubey told ANI

"There will probably be a notice for an emergency EC. In the next seven or eight days, this meeting will take place. And in the meeting, it will be decided which of the three is appointed as the head coach of the country. This is how the coaches of the national team will be selected," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)