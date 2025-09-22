Ballon d'Or 2025 LIVE Updates: The Ballon d'Or 2025 award ceremony has begun in Paris. Awarded by magazine France Football, the top 10 for both the men's and women's Ballon d'Or have been announced ahead of the big ceremony. Barcelona teenage star Lamine Yamal and PSG forward Ousmane Dembele are the two favourites to win the Ballon d'Or award. A huge shock so far has come in the form of Barcelona midfielder Pedri missing out on the top 10. A fresh male Ballon d'Or winner will be crowned in 2025, with no previous holder nominated. Multiple other awards will be presented tonight, such as the Kopa Trophy (best under-21 player), Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper) and Club of the Year.
Ballon d'Or 2025 LIVE Updates, straight from Paris, France:
Ballon d'Or LIVE: Ceremony starts!
The Ballon d'Or 2025 award ceremony starts! Who will be crowned with the most prestigious individual award in the world? Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live and latest updates from the ceremony!
Ballon d'Or 2025 LIVE: How has the men's Top 30 ranked?
11th to 30th for the men's Ballon d'Or was announced earlier today. A number of stars, such as Pedri, Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr and Viktor Gyokeres missed out on the top 30. Here is the full ranking, 11-30:
11. Pedri
12. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
13. Harry Kane
14. Desire Doue
15. Viktor Gyokeres
16. Vinicius Jr
17. Robert Lewandowski
18. Scott McTominay
19. Joao Neves
20. Lautaro Martinez
21. Serhou Guirassy
22. Alexis MacAllister
23. Jude Bellingham
24. Fabian Ruiz
25. Denzel Dumfries
26. Erling Haaland
27. Declan Rice
28. Virgil van Dijk
29. Florian Wirtz
30. Michael Olise
Ballon d'Or 2025 LIVE: Favourites for the Women's Ballon d'Or?
Barcelona midfielders Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, both two-time Ballon d'Or winners, will once again compete for the big prize this year. A number of Arsenal stars - Mariona, Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly - are also in the running in 2025.
Ballon d'Or 2025 LIVE: 15 minutes to go!
We are just 15 minutes away from the start of the official Ballon d'Or award ceremony. The Top 10 have been announced for both the men's and women's Ballon d'Or. Awards such as the Kopa Trophy (best U21 player), Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper) and 'Club of the Year' will also be given out today.
Ballon d'Or 2025 LIVE: Dembele vs Yamal vs ?
Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal are widely expected to be the two main contenders for the men's Ballon d'Or. But could there be another winner? Raphinha, Vitinha, Achraf Hakimi and Mo Salah could all have an outside chance of winning the award.
Ballon d'Or 2025 LIVE: Who are in contention for the women's Ballon d'Or?
Just like the men's award, the full top 10 for the women's Ballon d'Or has also been announced. The list is dominated by Barcelona, Arsenal, Spain and England stars. Here is the women's Ballon d'Or Top 10:
Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)
Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)
Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
Leah Williamson (Arsenal)
Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)
Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)
Lucy Bronze (Chelsea)
Chloe Kelly (Arsenal)
Ballon d'Or 2025 LIVE: Top 10 announced
With Pedri out of the running, the top 10 for the men's Ballon d'Or has been confirmed by France Football. Here is the full Top 10:
Ousmane Dembele (PSG)
Vitinha (PSG)
Achraf Hakimi (PSG)
Nuno Mendes (PSG)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)
Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
Raphinha (Barcelona)
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
Where each of these players will finish is yet to be known!
Ballon d'Or 2025 LIVE: No Pedri in top 10!
A massive shock, as Barcelona midfield jewel Pedri has been confirmed to have finished 11th in the Ballon d'Or 2025 voting. Pedri had an outstanding season as Barcelona won a domestic treble, with many even tipping him for an outside shot at the big prize!
Ballon d'Or 2025 LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to one and all to the live coverage of the Ballon d'Or 2025 award ceremony. Football's biggest individual prize is set to be handed out today, and the top 10 has been revealed for the men!
