Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Live Streaming LaLiga Live Telecast: Real Madrid face a tough trip to Basque Country as they take on Athletic Bilbao at San Mames. Carlo Ancelotti's men will look to reduce leaders Barcelona's gap to just one point, having played two games less than Hansi Flick's side. Despite concerns surrounding summer arrival Kylian Mbappe's form, the France captain netted his 8th goal of the season, the joint-most for the club in the league alongside Vinicius Jr, against Getafe at the weekend. Vinicius missed the game against Getafe due to an injury and is also out for the trip up north.

Ernesto Valverde's Bilbao, on the other hand, sit 4th, 11 points behind Barcelona and seven behind their opponents on Thursday, Real Madrid. However, Los Leones have failed to beat Real Madrid in each of their last 18 games in LaLiga, losing 15 and drawing three times during the same course. Oihan Sancet leads the scoring charts for them, with the midfielder netting 7 times this season.

When will the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match take place?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match will take place on Thursday, December 5 (IST).

Where will the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match be held?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match will be held at the Estadio San Mames, Bilbao.

What time will the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match start?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match will start at 1:30 AM IST (Thursday).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)