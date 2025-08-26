Athletic Bilbao beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 on Monday to remain unbeaten after two games for their best start to La Liga since 2013 as Getafe also maintained their perfect run 2-1 at Sevilla. Athletic, competing in this season's Champions League, moved to a five-way tie at the top of the table thanks to Oihan Sancet. Sancet made his mark on his return to action after three weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury sustained in a friendly against Liverpool.

He won and converted a penalty in the 66th minute to join champions Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal and Getafe on six points.

Getafe made it two wins from two with Adrian Liso scoring both goals in a 2-1 win at Sevilla.

Liso scored the opener after quarter of an hour, adding a second six minutes after the break.

Getafe defender Juan Iglesias accounted for Sevilla's only goal when he accidently bundled the ball into his own net just before half-time.

On Sunday a brace from Kylian Mbappe helped Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over promoted Osasuna, 24 hours after Barcelona fought back from two goals down at newly-promoted Levante to win 3-2.

