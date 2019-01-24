 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Japan's Historic VAR Penalty Sinks Vietnam At Asian Cup

Updated: 24 January 2019 22:36 IST

Hajime Moriyasu's Blue Samurai will now play either China or Iran in the semi-finals.

Japan
Ritsu Doan scored the Asian Cup's first penalty awarded through the VAR © AFP

Ritsu Doan scored the Asian Cup's first penalty awarded through the video assistant referee (VAR) as Japan beat Vietnam 1-0 to reach the Asian Cup semi-finals on Thursday. As VAR made an eventful Asian Cup debut, Maya Yoshida had a headed goal ruled out on review before Doan was adjudged to have been fouled in the box by B.T. Dung. The Dutch-based midfielder rolled in the penalty on 57 minutes for a deserved win for the four-time champions, who were repeatedly denied by inspired goalkeeper Dang Van Lam.

Hajime Moriyasu's Blue Samurai will now play either China or Iran in the semis as they bid for a record-extending fifth title, and their first since 2011.

Lam saved brilliantly from Takehiro Tomiyasu's header and tipped Takumi Minamino's point-blank shot over the bar in an engrossing first half where VAR intervened after 24 minutes.

UAE referee Mohammed Abdulla Hassan blew for Yoshida's goal from a corner before replays showed that the ball came off the Southampton defender's arm.

Lam denied Wataru Endo early in the second half before VAR had another say, this time in Japan's favour when Doan went down under Dung's challenge and replays showed contact.

As Vietnam strived to hit back, Phong Hong Duy went close with a shot from distance and Lam kept them in it with another miraculous stop, this time from Minamino.

But there was no coming back for the Southeast Asian champions, whose only other foray to the quarter-finals was in 2007 when they lost to eventual winners Iraq.

VAR is being used for the first time at the Asian Cup from the quarter-finals onwards. China are playing Iran later on Thursday before South Korea face Qatar and UAE play holders Australia on Friday.

Comments
Topics : Japan Football
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Blue Samurai will now play either China or Iran in the semi-finals
  • Doan scored the Asian Cup's first penalty awarded through the VAR
  • As VAR made an eventful Asian Cup debut
Related Articles
Japan
Japan's Takehiro Tomiyasu Sends Saudis Spinning Out Of Asian Cup
Olympic Boss Hajime Moriyasu Appointed As Japan National Football Coach
Olympic Boss Hajime Moriyasu Appointed As Japan National Football Coach
World Cup 2018: Japan Captain Makoto Hasebe Retiring After World Cup Dreams Dashed
World Cup 2018: Japan Captain Makoto Hasebe Retiring After World Cup Dreams Dashed
World Cup 2018: Japan Fans, Players Clean Stadium, Locker Rooms After Heart-Breaking Exit, Win Applause
World Cup 2018: Japan Fans, Players Clean Stadium, Locker Rooms After Heart-Breaking Exit, Win Applause
World Cup 2018: Stunned Silence In Tokyo As Japan World Cup Dream Ends
World Cup 2018: Stunned Silence In Tokyo As Japan World Cup Dream Ends
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.