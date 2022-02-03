Ashley Cole has reunited with former Chelsea and England team-mate Frank Lampard after agreeing to join Everton as first-team coach. Lampard was hired as Everton manager on Monday and moved quickly to take Cole with him to Goodison Park. Cole and Lampard were team-mates at Chelsea from 2006 to 2014, winning a host of trophies including the Premier League and Champions League. The 41-year-old former left-back also played under Lampard at second-tier Derby before retiring in 2019. Cole's new role will not impact his duties with England Under-21s, where he is the assistant to head coach Lee Carsley.

"I'm delighted to add Ashley into my backroom team. Everyone knows about his superb playing career and what he has achieved in the game," Lampard told Everton's website on Thursday.

"He is now a well-respected coach, which has been recognised by his work with England Under-21s.

"He'll bring a wealth of enthusiasm, game-play experience and is a very good young coach who adds strength to our coaching staff."

Cole had worked as a youth academy coach at Chelsea while Lampard was first-team manager at Stamford Bridge.

"I was thrilled when Frank asked me to join him at Everton," said Cole.

"This is a brilliant opportunity with a fantastic club and I am coming here to work hard and try to help bring success to Everton.

"The chance to link up again with Frank was another huge draw."

Lampard, sacked by Chelsea last January, replaced Rafael Benitez at Everton and will take charge of the club for the first time in Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round clash with Brentford.