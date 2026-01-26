Top of both the Premier League and Champions League and still in both domestic cup competitions, Arsenal fans should be relishing what could yet turn out to be the greatest season in the Gunners' history. But a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United has reopened the debate over whether Mikel Arteta's side can shrug off their tag of nearly men to deliver a first league title in 22 years. Arsenal still hold a four-point lead over an inconsistent Manchester City and surprise-packages Aston Villa at the top of the table with 15 games to go.

Already assured of progression to the Champions League last 16, Arteta's men are also well placed to reach the League Cup final and have a favourable home draw against third-tier Wigan in the FA Cup fourth round.

But legendary former captain Patrick Vieira questioned the mental strength of the current Arsenal crop after a tentative display against United to lose at home for the first time this season.

They have finished second for the past three Premier League seasons and have not won any major trophy since Arteta's debut season six years ago.

"There are still questions about the mental strength of the team," Vieira told Sky Sports.

"They need to understand when they are on the pitch they have to play with more energy and more risks. They have the quality."

As City and Villa have stumbled in recent weeks, Arsenal have wasted the chance to turn the title race into a something of a procession.

After back-to-back goalless draws against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, Arsenal conceded three goals for the first time in nearly three years as a rejuvenated United won at the Emirates for the first time since 2019.

"We have to show the mental strength that we have on the pitch when it comes to matchday," said Arteta when questioned about his side's doubters.

"We lost a game... It's how we react to that and I am very convinced because I know those players in that dressing room and how much we want it that we're going to react immediately."

- Saka off the boil -

Despite their lofty position, a lack of invention in the final third is not a new problem for Arteta to solve.

No Arsenal player has scored more than five league goals this season, a quarter of the tally of Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

A Lisandro Martinez own goal and Mikel Merino's finish from a corner means more than half of Arsenal's Premier League goals have come either from opposition players or set-pieces.

The signing of Viktor Gyokeres has failed to end Arteta's quest for a prolific number nine, while star winger Bukayo Saka has gone off the boil with no goals in his last 13 games.

However, Arsenal remain very much in the box seat for a first title since Vieira's side went a full league season unbeaten in 2003/04, thanks in part to the unreliability of their rivals.

City won for the first time in five league games in 2026 against bottom-of-the-table Wolves on Saturday.

But Pep Guardiola's men travel to Tottenham and Liverpool in their next two league games -- two stadiums where they have rarely succeeded even during a glorious era.

Villa's first title since 1980/81 would be an even bigger shock as they continue to punch above their weight under Unai Emery.

"The journey's not always going to be smooth, there's going to be ups and downs," said Saka. "It's up to us to show our character next week."

If Arsenal can restore order, the title remains theirs for the taking.

