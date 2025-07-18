A ban on away fans in Argentina's local leagues — a restriction that failed to end stadium violence — will gradually be lifted under a plan announced Thursday by the country's soccer federation. The 12-year ban will be lifted in a test run when Lanús hosts Rosario Central in the second matchday of the top-flight Clausura tournament, Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia said at a press conference. “It's a day that marks a before and after in our league,” Tapia said. “It's the kind of soccer (with visitors) we all grew accustomed to since we were kids. We have to get back to that path. Clubs that are in a position to host visiting fans can do so.”

The federation banned visiting fans in the first-division tournament in 2013 after two incidents: the death of a Lanús fan when police tried to break up a clash with Estudiantes supporters; and the death of two Boca Juniors fans in a shootout between rival factions.

The ban was imposed first in the province of Buenos Aires, and the rest of the districts followed. While the measure sought to end stadium violence, it fell short, as more deaths subsequently occurred for disputes among the so-called “barrabravas.”

The AFA announced that 6,500 fans of Rosario Central, a team from that city located 300 kilometers north of Buenos Aires, will be able to occupy the Lanús away section under a strict security protocol, which includes designated tickets so that fans attending are properly identified.

“The idea isn't to go back to what we had before because the visitors were kicked out for a reason,” Buenos Aires security minister Javier Alonso said. “We have to eradicate the culture of violence. It's sad to see 10-year-olds singing about drugs or that someone needs to be killed. It has to be a family celebration, with flags and drums.”

For the time being, the measure will apply only to the province of Buenos Aires, although Tapia said that other provinces are willing to join the initiative.

The plan has raised questions. Sectors of the opposition to the Buenos Aires government warned that police officers cannot be assigned to guard visiting fans to the detriment of citizens concerned about a growing wave of insecurity.

The restriction on visiting fans only applied to professional league matches and other divisions in Argentina. They are allowed in international tournaments such as the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.

“This is what football fans and society want. Many matches have been organized with two sets of fans, and that's why we decided to announce the start of the return of visiting fans,” Tapia said.

