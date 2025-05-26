Ange Postecoglou urged Tottenham to end the "weird" speculation over his future as he promised to deliver more success for the Europa League winners. Postecoglou's side suffered a 4-1 home defeat against Brighton in their last game of the Premier League season on Sunday. But the match was a sideshow to the debate about Postecoglou's fate after the Australian ended Tottenham's 17-year wait for a major trophy. Tottenham's 1-0 win against Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday fulfilled Postecoglou's bold boast that he always lifts a trophy in his second season.

However, the former Celtic boss has spent much of a turbulent campaign battling to quash speculation that he faces the sack.

Tottenham, in 17th place, suffered their worst top-flight finish since 1976-77.

And although Postecoglou has won over the Tottenham fans who chanted his name throughout the Brighton game, the verdict from chairman Daniel Levy is yet to be delivered.

"I will be honest, I have been finding it really weird talking about my future when we have done something unprecedented," Postecoglou said.

"I have had to answer the questions because no-one else at the club is in the position to do so, I guess.

"I have got no doubt, though, that this could be a real defining moment for this club, because wherever I have been, I have made an impact where I have brought success to a club that hasn't had it for a while.

"You just have to look at those clubs' trajectory even after I left, they are still competing for things. I really think this is a moment in time where this club could push on and be a real contender for honours on a yearly basis."

Levy's end-of-message programme notes published on Sunday afternoon failed to address Postecoglou's future, with Tottenham linked to Fulham boss Marco Silva and Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

While Postecoglou believes he can take Tottenham to the next level after they finally ended their trophy hoodoo, the 59-year-old was tired of talking about his situation after an emotional week.

"You know my gut feeling? My gut feeling is I feel right now that I've done something that no-one believed I could," he said.

"I shouldn't be sitting here talking about it (my future). That's my feeling, but it is what it is. Probably I am talking now because I'm tired, mate.

"You're asking the person who can't give you that answer. I guess, even for you guys, you wouldn't be asking it if there wasn't a doubt, right?.

"There is nothing I can say that will answer that question. Other people can, so from my perspective, it doesn't diminish the achievement.

"Like I said, I am so confident about what we can build at this football club and I want to push on and take it to the next level. We'll see whether that happens."

