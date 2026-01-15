Albacete vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Real Madrid visits second-division club Albacete for a Copa Del Rey Round of 16 match. New coach Alvaro Arbeloa won't try to be the new Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid. The former player spoke publicly for the first time as the new Madrid coach on Tuesday, saying he has a lot of Mourinho in him but wants to instill his own style as he takes on his first major coaching job. Arbeloa, who had been acting as Madrid's B team coach, was announced as the club's new manager on Monday to replace Xabi Alonso following a tumultuous eight-month stint at the helm. Arbeloa played for Mourinho at Madrid in the early 2010s and admitted he has been heavily influenced by the Portuguese coach.

When will the Albacete vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Round Of 16 match take place?

The Albacete vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Round Of 16 will take place on Thursday, January 15 (IST).

Where will the Albacete vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Round Of 16 match be held?

The Albacete vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Round Of 16 will be held at Estadio Carlos Belmonte, Albacete.

What time will the Albacete vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Round Of 16 match start?

The Albacete vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Round Of 16 will start at 1:30 AM IST

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Albacete vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Round Of 16 match?

The Albacete vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Round Of 16 will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Albacete vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Round Of 16?

The Albacete vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Round Of 16 match will be live streamed on Fancode app.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)