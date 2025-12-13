The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday expressed concerns after the much-anticipated Lionel Messi event in Kolkata was marred by chaos due to poor crowd management and security lapses. About 50,000 spectators, many of whom had paid Rs 4,000 to Rs 12,000 -- and in some cases up to Rs 20,000 in the black market -- watched helplessly as a swarm of politicians, VVIPs, security personnel, and assorted hangers more interested in selfies than crowd control surrounded Messi, leaving the fans at the Salt Lake Stadium angry.

"The All India Football Federation is deeply concerned by the events that transpired at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where thousands of fans gathered to witness world football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul.

"This was a private event organised by a PR agency. The AIFF was not involved in the organisation, planning, or execution of this event in any capacity," the AIFF said in a statement.

Within minutes of his arrival at the venue, Messi was surrounded by a bevy of politicians, police officers, VIPs and their aides, forming a human blockade that ensured the paying public saw everything except Messi.

"This was a private event organised by a PR agency. Furthermore, the details of the event were neither communicated to the AIFF, nor was any clearance sought from the federation," the AIFF said.

"We urge all attendees to extend their full cooperation with the relevant authorities and to maintain order. The safety and security of all individuals involved must remain the paramount priority," the apex body said in the statement.

Angry fans started the mayhem by hurling bottles -- banned items in an otherwise sporting venue. It was baffling how they were allowed to enter with these objects, which also included food packets. Chairs were then ripped out and thrown.

Fibreglass seats lay smashed across the pitch and the synthetic track.

Two canopies erected for Messi and the chief minister's enclosure were torn apart, with attempts even made to set parts of them on fire before police intervened.

Gates were battered, the players' tunnel roof was hammered, and posters torn down.

