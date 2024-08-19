Three teams were disqualified for fielding overage players in the 63rd Subroto Cup sub-junior boys international football tournament which got underway on Monday. Nazareth Model High School, Dima Hasao, Assam; Nehru Public School, Jamui, Bihar and Ultou Government Model High School, Bishnupur, Manipur were the teams disqualified from the tournament. An official announcement to this effect was made by Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society, which is under the aegis of the Air Force Sports Control Board.

"The above mentioned teams were found out to field more than four players who were above the cut-off age which led to the disqualification of the teams," said a release.

A Skeletal Age Estimation Test was conducted as per the regulations of the tournament and the criteria set by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The results of the matches played on Day 1 by the the three disqualified teams were declared null and void.

The reports of three other teams -- from Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra -- are awaited which will be received on Tuesday and a decision will be made based on those results, according to a release.

In the last edition, 16 teams were disqualified from the tournament for fielding overage players.

