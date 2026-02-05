Arsenal have enjoyed a strong run in the Premier League this season and are pegged as strong contenders for the title, with Manchester City and Aston Villa following closely behind. Speaking on JioHotstar's show ‘Premier League Originals', midfielders Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi elaborated on the squad's resilient mentality under Mikel Arteta and the group's mentality to convert a strong season into a title-winning campaign.



Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino opened up on why he stayed neutral when Martin Zubimendi consulted him before signing for Arsenal: “I deliberately avoided getting too involved; it's a deeply personal career choice. Moments like switching clubs, especially to a club as meaningful as Arsenal for him, belong to the individual. Of course, selfishly, I'm thrilled he's with us now and I get to enjoy playing alongside him on and off the pitch. But back then, it was his call to make, and he made it."



On Arsenal's defence: “We put in tremendous effort across the board, not only set-pieces as many assume, but every aspect. You see it in our pressing, how everyone dives into blocks, covers shots, or intercepts passes. Defence wins trophies, so I hope we keep this up."



On Arsenal's unyielding belief after years of near-misses: "After so long without the silverware, this group refuses to give up, unlike others who might think the chance has passed after four straight years of falling short. The originals who've been here from day one, are more driven than ever, while us newcomers arrive starving to contribute and slot right into the rhythm. I hope it's our year, but plenty remains, and winning in the Premier League or Champions League is brutally tough. One thing's certain: desire and effort won't be lacking.”



Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi spoke about the dressing room mentality: “It's been years since Arsenal were this close to their goal, and rather than pressure, it's become pure motivation for what's ahead. I see the team hungrier than ever, and coach Mikel Arteta, who's been with us for years, even more driven.”



