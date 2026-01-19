Niclas Fullkrug kept AC Milan in touch with Serie A leaders Inter Milan with the only goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over Lecce, his first for the seven-time European champions. Germany forward Fullkrug, on loan from West Ham United, netted for the first time since April last year to push second-placed Milan past spirited Lecce and keep his new team three points behind Inter. The burly 32-year-old glanced home Alexis Saelemaekers's hooked cross in the 76th minute, causing the San Siro crowd to roar with relief after being frustrated by Lecce.

"I got an incredible assist for Ale and yeah, it's the dream of a striker to get an assist like this," said Fullkrug to DAZN.

"I'm very thankful and very grateful to be here to wear the shirt, to get the trust you also need as a striker... It's a very good group, great atmosphere, and that's why I'm 100 percent happy."

Wladimiro Falcone was excellent in the Lecce goal, denying Samuel Ricci and Christian Pulisic with two phenomenal saves, but he could do nothing to stop Fullkrug, who has had a difficult time since arriving in Milan.

Fullkrug suffered a broken toe soon after moving to northern Italy and local media widely report that thieves stole half a million euros worth of watches and jewelry from his hotel room while he was away for Milan's midweek win at Como.

He made sure that Milan didn't again drop points against lowly opposition, with Lecce dropping into the relegation zone behind Fiorentina who won 2-0 at Bologna earlier on Sunday.

Asked by DAZN if his goal made up for his recent misfortune, Fullkrug smiled and said: "Yeah, it's enough."

Milan's next opponents Roma comfortably won 2-0 at Torino thanks to a star performance from Paulo Dybala, who laid on new arrival Donyell Malen for a classy close-range finish midway through the first half before ensuring a third straight win in the 72nd minute.

Dybala show for Roma

The Argentina international's brilliantly guided finish from Devyne Rensch's cross was his first goal in nearly three months and helped put fourth-placed Roma on 42 points, four behind Milan.

Dybala has had a difficult first campaign under Gian Piero Gasperini with familiar injury problems and the rise of countryman Matias Soule suggesting his time might be up in the Italian capital.

But the 32-year-old was excellent in a win which was revenge for being eliminated from the Italian Cup by Torino on Tuesday night, and moved Roma three points ahead of fifth-placed Juventus in the battle for Champions League football.

"Dybala put in a really good performance today, our first goal was fantastic. You can see that he and Malen understand each other on the pitch," said Gasperini.

Roma have won the Conference League and reached the Europa League final in recent years but last featured in Europe's elite club competition in the 2018/19 season when they were eliminated by Porto in the last 16.

Fiorentina's win at Bologna was a fine way to pay tribute to American media mogul Commisso, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 76 and was remembered with a minute's silence ahead of kick-off.

Italian-born billionaire Commisso was the founder of Mediacom Communications, one of the largest cable TV providers in the United States, and was a passionate football fan who had also owned the New York Cosmos before acquiring Fiorentina in 2019.

He hired current Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano, who took Fiorentina to three finals, two in the Conference League and one in the Italian Cup.

Italiano, who tasted cup success with Bologna last season, has had a tough time in recent weeks after a strong start to this campaign, with his eighth-placed team picking up just five points in nine matches since the start of December.

