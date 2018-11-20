 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Watch: A Dog's Incredible Penalty Save During A Football Match

Updated: 20 November 2018 21:47 IST

A video of the little dachshund jumping to prevent the ball from entering the goal appeared on YouTube on Monday.

Watch: A Dog
The video is doing the rounds on Twitter. © Screengrab/YouTube

Saving penalties is certainly not easy. But a dachshund made it look like a walk in the park during a football match. A video of the incident, which appeared on YouTube on Monday, has left most people in splits. The venue of the incident is, however, not known. There have been moments in several football matches where dog or cats have appeared out of nowhere to grab everyone's attention.

During this match, while the goalkeeper dived the other way, the dachshund decided to take the matter into his own hands to save a sharp shot towards the bottom corner, leaving the penalty taker awestruck and match officials confused. This incident amused many people present at the venue burst into laughter.

Watch this video here:

There have been such hilarious instances in the past as well. A beagle was observed disrupting the course of a match during a lower-division game between Halesowen Town and Skelmersdale in England. And again, during a match in Argentina, a dog ensured seven minutes of play were destroyed while trying to gain control of the ball from the players.

Comments
Topics : Football
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The video appeared on YouTube on Monday
  • The dachshund stunned the penalty taker and the match officials
  • The dog came to the rescue when the goalkeeper had dived the other way
Related Articles
AC Milan
AC Milan's Former Chinese Owner Li Yonghong Thwarted In Cristiano Ronaldo Bid
Veteran Tim Cahill Makes Emotional Australia Swansong
Veteran Tim Cahill Makes Emotional Australia Swansong
English Football League Strikes 595 Millions Pounds TV Deal
English Football League Strikes 595 Millions Pounds TV Deal
Virgil Van Dijk Late Strike Fires Netherlands Into Nations League Semis
Virgil Van Dijk Late Strike Fires Netherlands Into Nations League Semis
Ex-England Footballer Paul Gascoigne Charged With Sexual Assault: Police
Ex-England Footballer Paul Gascoigne Charged With Sexual Assault: Police
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.