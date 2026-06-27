Legendary strikers Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were seen replicating Norway's "Viking row" celebration on-air after the FIFA World Cup match against France on Saturday. Norway rested captain Martin Odegaard and star striker Erling Haaland, with manager Stale Solbakken making as many as 10 changes for the group-deciding match in Boston. While Norway lost the game 4-1 to finish second in Group I behind France, Solbakken defended his decision to bench Odegaard and Haaland for the game, ruing the lack of turnaround time after their previous match.

After the match, Henry and Ibrahimovic, who are part of Fox Sports' broadcast team for the World Cup, were seen doing the "Viking row" in the studio. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry performing the Viking celebration after Norway's defeat to France.



Best pundit duo in football right now. pic.twitter.com/6m8s3GpkOz — MC (@CrewsMat10) June 26, 2026

The "Viking row" is a popular celebration in which fans imitate the synchronised rowing of a traditional Viking ship. It represents unity, strength, and a collective fighting spirit. Much like the Vikings of history who rowed together before heading into battle, modern Norwegian supporters perform the gesture in unison to express team spirit and back their football side.

Meanwhile, Norway would have needed to beat France to win the group because they trailed on goal difference heading into the match. Instead, Norway will next face the Ivory Coast, also second-place finisher, on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

But Norwegian fans who spent thousands to travel to the United States and even more for their match tickets were deprived of seeing one of the World Cup's star attractions.

"I feel this consideration," Solbakken said. "But we have given them a couple of victories, and we are giving them an opportunity to watch more games ... We are here to proceed as long as we can. And I need to make decisions to proceed as long as possible."

(With Agency Inputs)

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