Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic praised France for keeping its composure during its FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Paraguay, saying Didier Deschamps' side successfully resisted attempts to provoke them and responded in the best possible way by winning the match. Speaking in a video shared by FOX Sports after France's 1-0 victory, Ibrahimovic said the match presented a different kind of challenge for the French players. "It was a different challenge for them today. It was more about not getting provoked, staying composed, staying calm, not losing your balance, and not falling for the trick that they were doing, Paraguay," Ibrahimovic said, in a video shared by FOX Sports.

The former Swedish striker admitted that he would have found it difficult to maintain his composure under similar circumstances and could recieved four red cards in the game.

"I would get four red cards in this game. But yes, it is what it is, and I like to play it... I like to play the real game. I don't like it when somebody tries to provoke you. But it's part of the game, and it's not part of the game," he added.

Praising France's response, Ibrahimovic said the team remained calm throughout the contest and focused on getting the result.

"But France, they showed calm, they were relaxed, they did what they needed to do. They smiled at them. That's the best way to respond: smile, score goals, win the game, go with your fans now and celebrate. That's the best way to respond," he said in a video shared by FOX Sports.

Paraguay's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended with a narrow 1-0 Round of 16 defeat to France after Kylian Mbappe's second-half penalty. Despite the loss, Paraguay earned praise for its disciplined defensive display and resilient run, which included a shock victory over Germany in the previous round.

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