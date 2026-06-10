The 2026 FIFA World Cup could be played under some of the hottest conditions in the tournament's history, with climate change increasing the risk of performance-sapping heat in nearly every match and prompting fresh warnings from health experts. A new analysis by Climate Central found that 97 of the tournament's 104 scheduled matches are now more likely to experience temperatures above 28 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit) - a threshold linked to declines in football performance. Researchers warn that rising heat could slow the game, alter tactics and increase health risks for players.

Nearly half of all matches face at least a 50% chance of experiencing performance-impairing heat. In 26 matches, climate change increased those odds by at least 10 percentage points.

The biggest impact is expected during the June 26 group-stage clash between Uruguay and Spain in Guadalajara, where the probability of performance-affecting heat has risen to 70% - 37 percentage points higher because of climate change, according to the analysis.

Scientists say temperatures above 28 degree Celsius can reduce sprinting, total distance covered and recovery rates, affecting the speed and intensity of matches.

"This analysis makes clear that rising temperatures are not only a serious health risk for players and fans, but they are also starting to affect the quality of the game itself," said Norway midfielder Morten Thorsby. "When heat impacts sprinting, recovery and overall intensity, it changes the way football is played."

The findings come as health, climate and sports-performance experts intensify pressure on FIFA to strengthen heat-safety measures ahead of the tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

An open letter signed by leading international experts argues that FIFA's current heat guidelines are inadequate and warns some host cities could exceed internationally recognised high-risk thresholds for athletic competition.

"Playing in temperatures above 28 degree Celsius changes the game - affecting tactics, tempo and overall quality," said Professor Mike Tipton of the University of Portsmouth. "As temperatures climb further, the risks also increase."

The experts also criticised FIFA's sponsorship relationship with oil giant Aramco, calling the promotion of fossil fuels a "conflict of interest" with player welfare as climate change drives more frequent and intense heatwaves.

Climate Central meteorologist Shel Winkley said the sport is already being reshaped by a warming planet.

"The World Cups of the past won't happen again - not because the players have changed, but because the planet has," Winkley said.

The 2026 tournament, expanded to 48 teams and spread across 16 cities, is expected to be the largest World Cup in history - and, according to critics, one of the most vulnerable to the growing impacts of climate change.

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans