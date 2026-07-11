The Belgian Royal Palace praised the national football team after their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal exit against Spain, saying the players can be proud of their journey and promising that the future belongs to them. Belgium's World Cup campaign came to an end after a 2-1 defeat against Spain in the quarterfinals. Taking to X, the official account of the Belgian Royal Palace shared a message of support for the team following their defeat. "It wasn't meant to be, but you fought until the end. We are incredibly proud of your magnificent journey, @BelRedDevils! The future belongs to you!" the Royal Palace wrote.

🇧🇪 Ce n'était pas notre soir, mais vous vous êtes battus jusqu'au bout. Nous sommes particulièrement fiers de votre remarquable parcours, @BelRedDevils !

L'avenir vous appartient ! 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/IYFCY4jeoQ — Belgian Royal Palace (@MonarchieBe) July 10, 2026

Coming to the match, Fabian Ruiz, handed a surprise start ahead of Pedri, and substitute Mikel Merino scored for Spain, while Charles De Ketelaere found the net for Belgium in a match that also saw goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois forced off with an injury.

Ruiz opened the scoring after Belgian goalkeeper Courtois parried Dani Olmo's effort into his path. Spain continued to threaten through Lamine Yamal, whose lively display earned him the Player of the Match award.

Belgium equalised just before halftime when Kevin De Bruyne released Timothy Castagne down the right, and the defender's pinpoint cross was headed home by De Ketelaere, who timed his run perfectly to stay onside.

The goal also ended Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon's remarkable run of 560 consecutive World Cup minutes without conceding, surpassing the previous tournament record of 517 minutes set by Italy's Walter Zenga in 1990.

Belgium suffered a major setback in the 71st minute when Courtois was forced off with an apparent injury and replaced by Senne Lammens. The substitute goalkeeper was beaten soon after when he failed to hold Pau Cubarsi's long-range effort, allowing Merino, who had only recently entered the game, to pounce on the rebound and score the winner.

The victory extended Spain's unbeaten run to 36 matches since their defeat to Colombia, equalling Argentina's unbeaten streak between 2019 and 2022 and leaving them just one game short of Italy's world-record 37-match unbeaten run.

Spain will now face France in a highly anticipated semifinal as they continue their bid for another FIFA World Cup title.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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