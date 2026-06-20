Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will aim to get their FIFA World Cup campaign back on track after being held to a shock 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their Group K match earlier this week. Ronaldo has copped the majority of the criticism after managing just 25 touches despite playing the full 90 minutes at the Houston Stadium. Amid the backlash, Ronaldo had a clear message for journalists at Portugal's training session in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday.

According to a report in the Portuguese news outlet A Bola, Ronaldo turned towards the journalists during a hydration break, gesturing with his arms and hands for them to leave. His message was clear: the open training duration had expired.

A Bola summed up the intense pressure surrounding the forward, with a front page following the draw against DR Congo that read: "Capitao debaixo de fogo" (Captain under fire).

Ronaldo has now gone 10 consecutive matches without scoring in major international competitions-an unwanted streak that continues despite his experience and legendary status on the global stage.

Speaking after the recent external chatter around the veteran forward, defender Ruben Dias insisted the team remains unaffected and focused on its objectives.

"It's not an issue for us," Dias said, as quoted by OneFootball. "It's insignificant, just a bit of fuss and noise. It's all part of the game.

"First and foremost, the criticism isn't directed at just one player. Cristiano is a major focus of attention, but I think we're all in the firing line. Above all, apart from what I've just said, I don't think anything out of the ordinary is happening. It's always been like this since I've been here. I believe it will continue to be so in the future. In the end, it's noise. We isolate ourselves from it and focus on doing our thing," he added.

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