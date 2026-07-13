As the FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches the semi-final stage, legendary German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn picked France as the strongest contender for the FIFA World Cup trophy, calling the Les Blues "the most complete side". France are set to take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 first semi-final on July 15 at the Dallas stadium. The two teams will face each other for the second time in the final stages of the World Cup after the round of 16 won by Les Bleus (3-1) in 2006. Kahn gave France a slight edge while acknowledging how closely matched the remaining teams are.

"If I had to pick one team based purely on what we've seen so far, I would probably say France. They look the most complete side in terms of balance, depth and their ability to win games in different ways. But the margins between these four teams are extremely small, and any one of them is capable of lifting the World Cup," Kahn said on Zee5.

Previewing the last four, Kahn described Spain vs France as "one of the most fascinating tactical battles" of the tournament, with Spain's possession-based approach coming up against France's devastating counter-attacking game.

He said, "The team that controls the midfield without sacrificing its defensive structure will have the upper hand. Semi-finals are often decided by fine margins rather than sustained dominance."

On how Spain can break down France's compact defence, Kahn stressed patience and balance. "Spain have to stay patient but purposeful. They need to move the ball quickly, create overloads and maintain strong defensive balance because France are one of the best teams in transition."

The German great also believes the battle in midfield will determine the outcome, "It's not about pressing constantly - it's about pressing intelligently. Whichever side controls the central areas and prevents the opposition from playing through the middle will probably control the game."

Drawing on his own experience, Kahn highlighted the growing influence of goalkeepers in modern football. "Modern goalkeepers are effectively the first attackers as well as the last defenders... One good decision, or one mistake from a goalkeeper can completely change the outcome. The best teams stick to their game plan. They don't panic, stay emotionally disciplined and continue making good decisions under pressure."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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