Lionel Messi and Argentina have been at the receiving end of brutal social media attacks, which have often stemmed from rivals too. The bone of contention has been the apparent 'advantage' that Argentina allegedly get from FIFA referees and VAR. It all started with Messi not getting a red card despite appearing to step on the calf of Algeria skipper Aissa Mandifor. Then, in a Round of 16 match against Egypt, Argentina made a miraculous escape after being 2-0 down until the 78th minute. Messi's Argentina won 3-2. In that match, Egypt had one goal disallowed after a contentious VAR decision. If that goal had been allowed, the score would have been 3-3 at the end of regulation time.

"They are incredibly provocative. Highly provocative. They came out looking to set the whole place on fire, looking to get under your skin. They get right in your face... There was even a red card. He came out with the sole intention of provoking you," Egypt coach Hossam Hassan told Kora Plus.

"There are things that are simply out of our control. The referee completely disrupted the game... It created absolute chaos. Every two minutes there were arguments with the players, yellow cards flying, and refereeing decisions consistently going against us," the head coach explained.

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan also reacted strongly after the defeat, announcing a personal boycott of the remainder of the FIFA World Cup 2026 while claiming his side had not received "fair play" or "justice" during the tournament.

The Pharaohs appeared on course for one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history after Yasser Ibrahim gave them a 15th-minute lead with a powerful header. Goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir then produced another memorable moment by saving Messi's first-half penalty before Salah played a pivotal role in Mostafa Ziko's strike that doubled Egypt's advantage in the 67th minute.

Argentina, however, staged a dramatic late comeback. Cristian Romero reduced the deficit with a header in the 79th minute before Messi equalised four minutes later with his ninth consecutive World Cup scoring appearance.

Deep into stoppage time, Lautaro Martinez delivered a cross that Enzo Fernandez converted to complete a remarkable 3-2 turnaround.

The encounter was overshadowed by controversy after Egypt had an earlier second-half goal ruled out following a VAR review for a foul in the build-up. The decision, along with several other refereeing calls, fuelled accusations from sections of the Egyptian camp that they had been denied a famous victory.

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