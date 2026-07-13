The FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals are here, and fans cannot wait for the four top-ranked teams to fight it out for a spot in the final. This is the first time in the history of the competition that all four top-ranked teams in the world have qualified for the semifinals of the tournament. While France will face Spain, Argentina will take on England in a much-anticipated clash in the second semifinal. It is also the first time since 1990 that all four teams in the World Cup semifinals are former world champions.

A lineup like this is a dream for many football fans who get to witness a clash of world-class superstars, but it turns out FIFA had a big role to play in making this scenario a reality. Even before the official draw, FIFA announced that the top 4 ranked teams at that point-Spain, Argentina, France, and England-would be put in separate quadrants.

This ensured that if all four teams won their respective groups in the competition, it was impossible for them to face each other before the semifinals. It further ensured that the two top-ranked sides at that point-Spain and Argentina-would not come face-to-face in the competition before the final.

FIFA described the move as guaranteeing "competitive balance" by establishing "two separate pathways to the semi-finals."

The move was a public one from FIFA, ensuring that the truly high-profile games would not take place before the final part of the competition. However, the teams still needed to win their respective games in order to make this scenario a reality. A loss for any of the sides or even a second-placed finish would have altered the bracket significantly.

In the past, the tournament was a 32-team affair, which ensured that group winners would not face each other in the Last 16. However, with FIFA expanding the World Cup to a 48-team competition, it became possible for group winners to face each other early in the knockout rounds. As a result, the football governing body decided to come up with the plan to separate the top four teams.

FIFA laid down the groundwork for the "perfect" semifinals lineup, and the top teams truly did not disappoint.

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