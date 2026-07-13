The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has extended head coach Amir Ghalenoei's contract until the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, backing the experienced tactician to lead Team Melli into the continental showpiece despite their group-stage exit at the FIFA World Cup 2026, as reported by Reuters. The federation confirmed on Sunday that Ghalenoei, who has been in charge since 2023 during his second spell with the national team, will continue at the helm after submitting his plans for the upcoming Asian Cup campaign.

"Mr Ghalenoei will remain the head coach of the national team," the Tehran Times quoted Iran Football Federation president Mehdi Taj as saying, according to Reuters. "We have already received his plans for the AFC Asian Cup."

"The national team's training camp for the upcoming FIFA international window will start soon. There are also several developments planned for our national teams," said Mehdi Taj.

The decision comes despite Iran narrowly missing out on a place in the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds. Ghalenoei guided his side to three successive draws in Group G, but the unbeaten run was not enough to earn one of the eight spots available for the best third-placed teams.

Iran opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against New Zealand before holding Belgium to a goalless stalemate. A 1-1 draw against Egypt in their final group match left Team Melli with three points, finishing third in the standings and ending their World Cup journey.

The campaign was made more challenging by logistical and emotional hurdles. Iran based themselves in Tijuana, Mexico, instead of the United States because of visa complications, forcing the squad to undertake repeated cross-border travel for matches in Los Angeles and Seattle. The players also competed while dealing with the emotional burden of representing a nation facing conflict back home.

Ghalenoei, 62, is one of Iran's most experienced coaches and is now in his second stint with the national team. During his first spell, he guided Iran to the quarter-finals of the 2007 AFC Asian Cup, while he led Team Melli to the semi-finals in the 2023 edition after returning to the role.

Three-time Asian champions Iran, whose last continental title came in 1978, have been drawn in Group C for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup alongside Syria, Kyrgyzstan and China. The tournament will begin on January 7, with the final scheduled to be played in Riyadh on February 5.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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