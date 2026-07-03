Portugal football team superstar Cristiano Ronaldo gave a clear answer when asked if he suffers more if a goal is disallowed or when he is substituted. Both things took place during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Croatia where his goal was ruled out early in the second half and despite equalising from the penalty spot, head coach Roberto Martinez decided to substitute him out in the 81st minute. Goncalo Ramos scored late as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1. Following the win, Ronaldo was asked - “Do you suffer more when a goal is disallowed or when you are substituted?”

“I suffer more when I am not in the starting lineup,” the Portuguese superstar replied.

Ronaldo said the team wanted to honour their late teammate Diogo Jota "in the best way" after the side secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Notably, July 3 marks the first anniversary of Jota's passing. Jota and his brother Andre Silva lost their lives in a car crash in northwestern Spain in 2025, after their Lamborghini left the road and caught fire.

The tragedy sent shockwaves across the footballing world, with clubs, teammates, supporters and football associations paying tribute to the Portugal international following his untimely demise.

In a video posted by ESPN Netherlands on X, Ronaldo, while speaking to reporters after Portugal's 2-1 win over Croatia, said the team wanted to honour Jota's memory with a victory on the first anniversary of his passing, adding that the late forward has been with the team in spirit.

"As I have said before, we wanted to honour him in the best way, that's what happened, because as you already know, it was just a year ago that he left us, and we wanted to win for him too, and he has been with us," Ronaldo said in a video posted by ESPN Netherlands.

Ronaldo was visibly emotional after the final whistle in the Croatia match. The Portugal captain also paid an on-field tribute by holding up the No. 21 jersey in honour of the former Liverpool forward, while his teammates joined him in remembering Jota.

(With ANI inputs)

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