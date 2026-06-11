The Netherlands will be eager to end their FIFA World Cup title drought when the 2026 edition of the biggest sporting event begins on Friday (IST). The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature a whopping 48 teams and will be played from June 12 to July 19. Despite not having a World Cup trophy in their cabinet, the Dutch enter the competition as one of the strongest sides. With an impressive history that includes three final appearances, the Netherlands will once again be among the teams to watch.

Under the guidance of coach Ronald Koeman, the Netherlands also reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024. In a major boost, their all-time top scorer Memphis Depay recovered from injury just in time to be included in Koeman's 26-man squad.

Top Players to Watch

Virgil van Dijk: Virgil van Dijk remains the cornerstone of the Netherlands' backline. The Dutch captain is widely known for being a powerful center-back. Renowned for his aerial prowess and ability to read the game, Van Dijk not only organizes the defence but also inspires confidence across the pitch. Having played a pivotal role for Liverpool over the years, his experience in high-stakes matches adds immense value to a Dutch side aiming for a deep run.

Frenkie de Jong: Frenkie de Jong is a key figure in the Netherlands midfield. His exceptional ability to dictate the tempo of the game makes him indispensable to the Oranje, as he seamlessly links defence with attack. After coming from an injury break, Jong will be eager to make the most out of his brilliant passing range. His presence will play a key role in Dutch's progess in the tournament.

Equally effective at carrying the ball forward, he can glide past opposition pressure and create space in crucial areas. His intelligence in tight situations and composure on the ball allow the Netherlands to maintain control in high-pressure situations, making him vital to their World Cup title ambitions.

Netherlands FIFA World Cup, Group Stage Schedule:

June 15, 2026: Netherlands vs. Japan at AT&T Stadium, Arlington - 1:30 AM IST

June 20, 2026: Netherlands vs. Sweden at NRG Stadium, Houston - 10:30 PM IST

June 26, 2026: Tunisia vs. Netherlands at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City - 4:30 AM IST

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs, Bart Verbruggen.

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Jorrel Hato, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Jurrien Timber.

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Marten de Roon, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer.

Forwards: Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville, Wout Weghorst.

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