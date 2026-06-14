After the World Cup opener, Brazil vs Morocco was one of the most anticipated matches of FIFA World Cup 2026, with the five-time champions beginning a new era under Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti. Expectations were high, promises had been made to lift the team from the depths of despair, and fans packed the stadium. But on opening night, Brazil lacked energy and the trademark flair associated with South American football was nowhere to be seen. Morocco struck first, leaving the favourites chasing the game. It took a moment of brilliance from Vinicius Junior to rescue the night and salvage a result.

Yet, judging by the reaction in the stands, fans were far from impressed by what they had witnessed.

Did Vinicius Junior help Brazil make a great escape on their opening night of the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Morocco? Ashley, a Brazil fan from Birmingham, says: "Inside the stadium it was absolutely electric. But we were expecting more from the team. Was surprised to see how bad technically they were today."

"How can a Brazilian team miss simple passes?" said Almeida, who had traveled from Stockholm to see the gold and green.

The Brazilian flair was missing in the match against Morocco as they drew 1-1. On the eve of Brazil's opening game, Vinicius Junior said, "I am not here to be the best player of the tournament. I am here to help Brazil get back to the top."

And the forward walked the talk at New Jersey New York Stadium. The team was trailing 1-0 against Morocco. The five-time Champions were brought back into the game thanks to right-footed brilliance from Vinicius.

He got the ball on the left side of the penalty area from Bruno Guimaraes and then the Real Madrid forward showed his magic by drilling it into the roof of the net.

"Vinicius is the savior of Brazil," said Jude Strassberry, an English team fan who bought tickets for Brazil vs Mexico for 950 USD, "When you watch Brazil, you want to see the best of South American football. But that was sorely missing today. It looked like Casimiro was struggling in the heat."

Heat will remain a big factor during this World Cup, but here is why Brazil remains a dangerous side. Despite playing badly, they can still have a sensational strike and turn things around.

In the end, because of their listless performance, Carlo Ancelotti said in the post-match press conference, "I am sorry we didn't play as well as we hoped. This is the first match of the World Cup. It wasn't a bad result, but we will keep picking up. We have to do better, that's very clear. We have to have a more balanced team, and we have to be more aggressive. I am not disappointed, but I am not satisfied either. Not everything goes perfectly and we have to accept criticism."

Brazil looked like a pale shadow of what they were. But the fans will take heart from the fact that Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in their first game in Qatar four years ago - and then went on to be crowned world champions. However, failing to save their campaign will attract severe criticism.

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