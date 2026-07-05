The FIFA World Cup 2026 has saved one of its most extraordinary buildups for the knockout stage. England and Mexico are set to battle for a place in the quarterfinals, but the talking points have stretched far beyond tactics and team news. From rumours of English players consuming Viagra ahead of the game and Mexico fans setting off fireworks outside England's hotel in the middle of the night to forecasts of thunderstorms threatening kickoff, the Round of 16 clash has become one of the most chaotic spectacles of the tournament before a ball has even been kicked.

The latest drama unfolded outside the JW Marriott in Mexico City, where England's squad is staying. Late on Friday night, Mexico supporters gathered outside the team hotel with fireworks, drums and a live band, hoping to deny the visitors a peaceful night's sleep ahead of the biggest game of their World Cup campaign.

The venue itself has added another twist.

With the match taking place at the iconic Estadio Azteca, Mexico City's high altitude has become a major talking point. The match has also sparked an unusual debate over Mexico City's high altitude. Reports suggesting England could use Viagra to help players cope with the thinner air grabbed headlines ahead of the game, but manager Thomas Tuchel brushed aside the speculation, making it clear the team had no plans to use the medication.

Photo Credit: AFP

As if that wasn't enough, weather forecasts have warned of thunderstorms around kickoff. FIFA has already experienced weather-related interruptions during the tournament, meaning lightning could yet delay one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Round of 16.

The football, though, promises to match the drama.

England have looked among the strongest teams at the tournament, while co-hosts Mexico have ridden a wave of home support into the knockout rounds. With a place in the last eight on the line and more than 80,000 fans expected to pack the Azteca, the stage is set for a blockbuster.

Before kickoff, however, this tie has already produced everything a World Cup story could ask for-noise, controversy, unpredictable weather and an atmosphere unlike any other.

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