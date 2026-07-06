England boss Thomas Tuchel said a thrilling 3-2 win over Mexico at the Estadio Azteca felt like winning a final as they overcame huge adversity to reach the World Cup quarter-finals. Led by a double from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane's penalty, the Three Lions shrugged off the effects of playing at high altitude, a frenzied home support for the co-hosts and playing for over 45 minutes with 10 men. "I felt in the build up it never felt like round a 16 match. It feels almost like we won a final this last moment the referee takes the whistle to his mouth," said Tuchel.

"Forty or 50 minutes in altitude against a home country, this is a moment of joy. A heroic performance and a heroic result in the end.

"So happy for the players, but also for me, to be part of this and live this experience. Such a special moment and to overcome it against all adversity is very special."

However, a historic night ended was soured for Tuchel by an injury suffered by Jordan Henderson from falling over an advertising board in the post-match celebrations.

The former Liverpool captain, who was an unused substitute, has been taken to hospital with a wrist injury that puts his participation in the rest of the tournament at risk.

"I'm exhausted and emotional", added Tuchel. "Jordan injured his wrist, it just doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is not with us.

"I don't know the procedure, the doctor told me he is in the hospital."

Victory also laid to rest some of England's demons from defeat to Argentina at the Azteca in the World Cup quarter-final 40 years ago.

Diego Maradona famously punched the ball into the net before going on to score an incredible solo goal in a 2-1 win.

Defending champions Argentina and England could be on a collision course in the semi-finals, but for now Tuchel is refusing to look beyond Norway, who stunned Brazil earlier on Sunday thanks to Erling Haaland's double.

"I will not talk about the semi-final when I am just into the quarter-final. Now we have the chance for some days off," he added.

I will go one full day without football and then we will look at Norway.

"We had a very sad story with this stadium, we make peace with it today."

After Bellingham's first half brace, scored 95 seconds apart, Julian Quinones rifled Mexico back into the contest.

A red card for Jarell Quansah after a VAR review looked to have swung momentum Mexico's way.

But Kane quickly restored England's two-goal lead from the spot before he was then punished for a Mexico penalty, converted by Raul Jimenez.

"Referees are just not good enough. The fourth officials are just not good enough. That's the bottom line," raged Tuchel.

"VAR overturns a clear and obvious error for the (Mexico) penalty. Was it a clear and obvious error? I think not."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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