Ahead of England's round of 16 FIFA World Cup clash against Mexico, Thomas Tuchel gave fitness updates on Chelsea captain Reece James and Bayern Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah, saying that the latter is fully available, while Reece can "maybe make it to the bench". England face a tough Mexico side with a dominant home record and a high altitude disadvantage at the iconic Azteca during the round of 16 clash starting from July 6, 5:30 AM. Reece did not make it to the final training session of the team in Mexico due to a hamstring issue which surfaced during the group stage clash against Ghana, while Quansah missed the 2-1 win over DR Congo in the round of 32 due to an ankle injury picked up against Panama in the final group stage match.

His return to full training has served as a booster shot to English defence, which has been forced into making many changes and reshuffles so far in the competition.

Speaking ahead of the match as quoted by Goal.com, Tuchel said, "You saw that Jarell trained, Jarell trained fully, and is fully available. Reece can maybe make it onto the bench; he needs a last assessment from the doctors and a medical opinion if this makes sense."

Despite all the injury concerns that have troubled England since the group stage, the former Bayern Munich boss is well focused on the all-important clash for a quarterfinal spot, and is enjoying its magnitude, calling it an "iconic match on a big stage" which his team can feel.

"It is just an iconic match on a big stage, and we feel it. People were very friendly, very respectful, very emotional. Of course, they will support their own team tomorrow. That is absolutely normal. We had an amazing training facility today. Beautiful environment, very calm, on the highest level. So there is a kind of that. You know about the situation. You spoke about it. But people will take care of what needs to be taken care of. We need a strong performance, and I think we will have that," he signed off.

Since first playing at the venue in 1966, Mexico have lost just twice in competitive matches at the Estadio Azteca, underlining its reputation as one of football's most difficult away grounds. In 89 matches played there, they have recorded 70 wins and 17 draws, showcasing a dominant home advantage over decades.

England now face a stern test as they prepare to take on the hosts in front of a home crowd, with Mexico's strong record at the Azteca adding further weight to the knockout encounter. Another challenge for England will be the high-altitude conditions at Estadio Azteca, with the pitch situated at around 7,220 ft (2,240 metres) above sea level. The thinner air at this height reduces oxygen levels for players and also allows the ball to travel faster and farther compared to lower-altitude venues such as Atlanta Stadium (312 m above sea level), where England faced DR Congo in the Round of 32 clash.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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