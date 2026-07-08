Argentina completed a comeback for the ages as they bounced back from 0-2 down to defeat Egypt 3-2 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash, in Atlanta on Tuesday. The dramatic match saw Egypt take a shock two-goal lead, and Argentina score three goals in 13 minutes to win the game. Lionel Messi also missed a penalty, while Egypt saw a goal chalked off by VAR (Video Assistant Referee). Here's a detailed timeline of how the incidents took place, in what was arguably the game of the tournament.

Minute 15': Egypt take the lead (ARG 0-1 EGY)

After going toe-to-toe with the world champions in the opening minutes, Egypt took the shock lead in the 15th minute. 33-year-old centre-back Yasser Ibrahim scored only the second goal of his international career, heading home a cross by Marwan Attia.

Minute 21': Lionel Messi misses penalty (ARG 0-1 EGY)

Argentina had a golden chance to equalize moments after Egypt's goal as left-back Nicolas Tagliafico won a penalty. However, Lionel Messi ended up missing his second penalty of the ongoing World Cup, as Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir made a sensational save.

Minute 60': Egypt goal ruled out by VAR (ARG 0-1 EGY)

Egypt scored a brilliant goal on the counter-attack, but it was ruled out by VAR. Haissem Hassan made a terrific run from the halfway line, played it into Mohamed Salah, who found Mostafa Ziko with a throughball, who slammed it into the net. But VAR deemed that Hassan had fouled Lisandro Martinez in the build-up, and the goal was chalked off.

Minute 67': Egypt double lead (ARG 0-2 EGY)

Mostafa Ziko's disappointment did not last long. Egypt hit Argentina on the counter again as Salah drove forward, rolling back the years. He sent Hassan through on the right wing, who entered the box and cut it back for Ziko to score. Egypt were in ecstasy, on verge of qualifying for their first-ever World Cup quarter-final.

Minute 79': Cristian Romero pulls one back for Argentina (ARG 1-2 EGY)

The first glimpse of Argentina's revival came as Cristian Romero scored with a terrific header. Lionel Messi assisted the goal, floating in a brilliant cross from the right wing.

Minute 83': Lionel Messi equalises for Argentina (ARG 2-2 EGY)

Messi started the attack with a deflected cross towards the far post. Lautaro Martinez's bicycle kick attempt ended up sending the ball across goal, Gonzalo Montiel kept it in control and laid it off for Messi, who arrived into the box and slammed in a thunderous finish.

Minute 90+3': Enzo Fernandez scores the winning goal for Argentina (ARG 3-2 EGY)

Argentina completed their incredible comeback in the third minute of injury time. Enzo Fernandez made a run into the box and scored with a superb header, converting a cross from Lautaro Martinez.

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