Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez celebrated Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 win after La Roja defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 in the final in New Jersey on Sunday (local time), saying, "Thanks, team." Spain edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time, bringing an end to Lionel Messi's title defence and completing an impressive unbeaten campaign in which La Roja conceded just one goal in eight matches. After Spain's victory, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez congratulated the national team, celebrating their FIFA World Cup triumph and thanking the players for bringing home the title.

"WE ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!! Huge our National Team! Thanks, team," he said on X.

SOMOS CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO!!



Enorme nuestra Seleccion!



Gracias, equipo. https://t.co/COdzwptze2 — Pedro Sanchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 19, 2026

Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute with a powerful strike into the roof of the net beyond Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The triumph secured Spain's second men's FIFA World Cup title and their first since lifting the trophy in 2010. For 19-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, who was just three years old during Spain's maiden World Cup triumph, it marked the biggest achievement of his young career.

The defeat signalled the end of a remarkable era for Argentina and Messi, who guided his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title and Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024.

Having already won UEFA Euro 2024, Spain now hold both the European and world titles, raising hopes of another dominant era reminiscent of the team's historic run between 2008 and 2012, when they won two European Championships and the FIFA World Cup.

Although Yamal scored only once during the tournament, Spain's success was built on collective performances rather than individual brilliance. Midfielder Rodri controlled games in the middle of the park, Mikel Oyarzabal finished among the tournament's top scorers with five goals, while goalkeeper Unai Simon earned the Golden Glove after a series of standout displays.

Torres also entered the record books by becoming only the fifth substitute to score in a FIFA World Cup final and the first since Germany's Mario Gotze netted the winner against Argentina in the 2014 final. He also became just the second Barcelona player to score in a World Cup final after Andres Iniesta's extra-time winner for Spain in 2010.

Spain's road to the title began with a goalless draw against surprise package Cape Verde before convincing victories over Saudi Arabia (4-0) and Uruguay (1-0) secured top spot in Group H. They then defeated Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32, edged Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16, overcame Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-finals and beat France 2-0 in the semi-finals.

In the final at New York New Jersey Stadium, Spain dominated possession and restricted Argentina to just one shot on target while registering 12 of their own. Argentina were also reduced to 10 men in extra time after Enzo Fernandez was sent off following two yellow cards, allowing Spain to see out the victory and reclaim the World Cup crown.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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