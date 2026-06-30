Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann slammed the referee's decision to rule out a goal in their defeat to Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Germany defender Jonathan Tah's goal in extra time was disallowed after a VAR check, with the referee deeming that Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill had been fouled in the build-up. After Germany went on to lose in the penalty shootout, Nagelsmann called the VAR decision "an absolute scandal" after being shown a replay of the disallowed goal in a post-match interview.

"At one stage, I think we had six or seven players over 6ft 2in on the pitch and won 11 or 12 corners. Then we score from one of them, and it's a scandal that the referee disallows it. I have no idea what he saw there. It's truly a joke," Nagelsmann said, speaking to Germany-based outlet ZDF, as quoted by Goal.

"But that's football. There's no point dwelling on it. We still had to manage the game much better before that moment, and we didn't," he added.

Nagelsmann then further expressed his frustration at the disallowed goal after being shown a replay.

"I'm seeing it again right now. It's not just a scandal, it's an absolute scandal. That is not even remotely a foul play," he stated.

Nagelsmann's future as Germany's head coach is now in doubt after their unprecedented exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. He reflected on questions over his future.

"If the DFB wants me, I am going to continue. I know a lot of people want me to leave, but I would love to continue if the DFB want me. I'll give my arguments to my boss," he said.

Nagelsmann admitted public opinion was unlikely to be in his favour following Germany's latest World Cup disappointment.

"If there was a survey today in Germany, people aren't going to talk about me positively, obviously. We have not done much during this tournament," he said, as quoted by ESPN.

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