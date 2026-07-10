Amid reports of illness affecting the Norway camp ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against England, coach Stale Solbakken has apparently allayed all concerns. In a video report by the Miami Herald's Michelle Kaufman, she claimed to have caught up with Solbakken at Norway's training session in Fort Lauderdale. "We spoke to the coach before," she said. "He said that reports about a flu or cold going through the camp are greatly exaggerated, that it's just a few staff members who were sick, and that none of the players were sick. That was the main news coming out of the press conference."

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken has said several players have been feeling under the weather ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against England on Saturday (local time), according to Reuters. Solbakken said striker Jorgen Strand Larsen has been dealing with a fever. He attributed the problems to factors such as travel, flights, air conditioning, and changing rooms during the tournament.

"We've really only had Jorgen, who has had a fever, but then there's been a bit of coughing and rasping scattered throughout. But there's air conditioning, flights, changing rooms and all that. There's 50 people (in Norway's travelling party), so it would be strange if something or other didn't crop up," Solbakken said, according to Reuters.

Norway progressed to the quarter-finals after an impressive victory over Brazil.

Erling Haaland scored a late brace to lead Norway to a 2-1 win. Despite Brazil dominating possession, Norway held firm with key saves from goalkeeper Orjan Nyland. Brazil star Neymar scored a stoppage-time penalty, but it was not enough to prevent Brazil's exit. Norway will now face England in the quarter-finals after the Three Lions defeated Mexico 3-2 in their Round of 16 clash.

Notably, England's meeting with Norway is expected to be one of the standout ties of the quarter-finals. The clash is set to feature two of the Premier League's biggest stars, as Norway's Haaland and England captain Harry Kane lead their respective attacks.

Haaland, with seven goals to his name, and Kane, who won the Golden Boot in 2018 and has six goals in this tournament, are set to face off as both look to strengthen their challenge for the Golden Boot.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season