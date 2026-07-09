Lionel Messi has been in supreme touch in the FIFA World Cup. True to his greatness, Messi has not only scored eight goals - the most by any player - but has also inspired Argentina to reach great heights. While Messi and Argentina have been on a goal-scoring spree, the journey has not been smooth. Argentina were stretched to extra time by Cape Verde in the Round of 32, while they made a late escape against Egypt after being 2-0 down in the Round of 16. In the quarter-final, Argentina will face Switzerland.

During Argentina's Round of 32 match against Cape Verde, which the former won 3-2, a photo went viral showing World Cup debutant Roberto Lopes having a go at Messi. The Argentine great could be seen saying something to him.

Now, Lopes has revealed what Messi said during the exchange.

"Yes, it was nothing really. I just saw him come into my eyeline and gave him a little push just to make sure he was real. I had to touch him to make sure he was human. He didn't take too kindly to it," Roberto Lopes said on a talk show.

"He said, 'Lopes, that's a foul. There's no ball here. Don't touch me.' I think he was trying to put me off. So I paid it no mind. And he just kept going. Then the referee blew for half-time, and I just said to him, 'Look, I just need to touch you because if you are behind me, I am in deep trouble.' And we just shook hands and got on with it."

Meanwhile, Brazil veteran Rivaldo praised Lionel Messi and Argentina's fighting spirit after the defending champions staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

The 2002 World Cup winner took to Instagram after Argentina's dramatic 3-2 victory and applauded both Messi's leadership and the team's determination to overturn a two-goal deficit.

"What grit, what a will to win, what a fight, and what dedication from everyone! This is what fans expect to see on the pitch in a World Cup. Talking about @leomessi is stating the obvious. What a player! At 39 years old, playing in his sixth World Cup, he continues to show the same passion for the Argentina jersey: celebrating, fighting, crying and, once again, being decisive," Rivaldo wrote

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