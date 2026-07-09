Lionel Messi Said, "Don't Touch Me": Cape Verde Star Roberto Lopes Reveals Story Behind Viral 'Clash'
Lionel Messi has been in supreme touch in the FIFA World Cup. True to his greatness, Messi has not only scored eight goals - the most by any player - but has also inspired Argentina to reach great heights
Lionel Messi has been in supreme touch in the FIFA World Cup. True to his greatness, Messi has not only scored eight goals - the most by any player - but has also inspired Argentina to reach great heights. While Messi and Argentina have been on a goal-scoring spree, the journey has not been smooth. Argentina were stretched to extra time by Cape Verde in the Round of 32, while they made a late escape against Egypt after being 2-0 down in the Round of 16. In the quarter-final, Argentina will face Switzerland.
During Argentina's Round of 32 match against Cape Verde, which the former won 3-2, a photo went viral showing World Cup debutant Roberto Lopes having a go at Messi. The Argentine great could be seen saying something to him.
Now, Lopes has revealed what Messi said during the exchange.
"Yes, it was nothing really. I just saw him come into my eyeline and gave him a little push just to make sure he was real. I had to touch him to make sure he was human. He didn't take too kindly to it," Roberto Lopes said on a talk show.
"He said, 'Lopes, that's a foul. There's no ball here. Don't touch me.' I think he was trying to put me off. So I paid it no mind. And he just kept going. Then the referee blew for half-time, and I just said to him, 'Look, I just need to touch you because if you are behind me, I am in deep trouble.' And we just shook hands and got on with it."
Meanwhile, Brazil veteran Rivaldo praised Lionel Messi and Argentina's fighting spirit after the defending champions staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.
The 2002 World Cup winner took to Instagram after Argentina's dramatic 3-2 victory and applauded both Messi's leadership and the team's determination to overturn a two-goal deficit.
"What grit, what a will to win, what a fight, and what dedication from everyone! This is what fans expect to see on the pitch in a World Cup. Talking about @leomessi is stating the obvious. What a player! At 39 years old, playing in his sixth World Cup, he continues to show the same passion for the Argentina jersey: celebrating, fighting, crying and, once again, being decisive," Rivaldo wrote