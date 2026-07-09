France vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The quarter-finals of FIFA World Cup 2026 begin as France take on Morocco in a highly-awaited contest in Boston. It is a rematch of the 2022 semi-final, which France won 2-0. Champions in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, France are aiming to reach a third consecutive World Cup semi-final. France captain Kylian Mbappe will take the lead in the Golden Boot race if he scores today, while midfielder Michael Olise is on verge of the record of most assists in a single edition, currently held by Pele. Morocco can make more history with a win by the becoming the first African nation to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals twice. Achraf Hakimi's side have a big concern, with star forward Ismael Saibari ruled out due to injury. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)

France vs Morocco LIVE | FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final LIVE Score Updates, straight from Boston Stadium: