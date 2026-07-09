 France vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Kylian Mbappe 1 Goal Away From Huge Record; Morocco Eye History | Football News
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France vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The quarter-finals of FIFA World Cup 2026 begin as France take on Morocco in a highly-awaited contest in Boston. It is a rematch of the 2022 semi-final, which France won 2-0. Champions in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, France are aiming to reach a third consecutive World Cup semi-final. France captain Kylian Mbappe will take the lead in the Golden Boot race if he scores today, while midfielder Michael Olise is on verge of the record of most assists in a single edition, currently held by Pele. Morocco can make more history with a win by the becoming the first African nation to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals twice. Achraf Hakimi's side have a big concern, with star forward Ismael Saibari ruled out due to injury. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)

France vs Morocco LIVE | FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final LIVE Score Updates, straight from Boston Stadium:

Jul 09, 2026 23:46 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Kylian Mbappe chases huge record

France captain and star striker Kylian Mbappe is one goal away from becoming only the second player to score 20 FIFA World Cup goals. If he scores against Morocco, Mbappe will become the first player to score 20 World Cup goals before the age of 30. He needs two goals today to overtake Lionel Messi in the all-time World Cup top-scorers list.

Jul 09, 2026 23:41 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Morocco on cusp of history

Morocco have once again established themselves as the best African side. They made history in 2022 by becoming the first African nation to qualify for the semi-finals of a World Cup. Now, they are just one victory away from becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup semis twice. It will be a daunting task up against France, but Morocco certainly have the talent to ruffle some feathers.

Jul 09, 2026 23:37 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: France eye third straight semi-final

Champions in 2018, runners-up in 2022, and now France have a golden opportunity to reach a third consecutive FIFA World Cup semi-final. Through the course of the ongoing tournament, France have emerged as one of the favourites once again, and Kylian Mbappe and co. are certainly the favourites to win this match. France are yet to lose or even draw a single match so far!

Jul 09, 2026 23:33 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: France vs Morocco, quarter-final!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first quarter-final of FIFA World Cup 2026. It's a blockbuster encounter as France take on Morocco, in a repeat of the 2022 semi-final, at Boston Stadium. Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!

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Topics mentioned in this article
France France Morocco Morocco France vs Morocco, Match 97 2026 FIFA World Cup Football Football Live Score Live Blogs Mbappe Olise Dembele Upamecano Saliba Maignan Hakimi Brahim Ounahi Bouaddi Diop Bono
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