Neymar's dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday as Brazil suffered a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16. It marked the first time since 1990 that Brazil failed to reach the quarterfinals of a FIFA World Cup. Following the loss, Neymar made a stunning announcement, confirming his retirement from international football. The decision brought an end to his 16-year journey with the national team, during which he became Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 80 goals in 129 appearances. Neymar's final appearance for Brazil came as a substitute at MetLife Stadium - the very same venue where he made his international debut in 2010.

Neymar's net-worth

Though the Brazil great failed to add the coveted World Cup trophy to his resume, he still remains one of the richest active football players in the world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Neymar's net worth is estimated to be around 450 million dollars (Rs 4,285 crore) in 2026, while his total career earnings have crossed 700 million dollars. A major portion of Neymar's wealth has come from his stints with Santos, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Al Hilal, where he earned massive salaries and transfer-related payouts. Beyond football, lucrative endorsement deals, image rights agreements, and partnerships with global brands have significantly boosted his income, making him one of the wealthiest footballers in the world.

His financial success did not come overnight. After joining Barcelona in 2013, Neymar won La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League. His commercial profile grew exponentially, and brands were eager to associate with him. He then moved to PSG, where a 222 million pounds transfer deal was completed for him in 2017. It remains the most expensive transfer in football history. From that point on, Neymar's earnings skyrocketed. It is estimated that he earns $70-80 million annually.

Neymar's other sources of income

Apart from his earnings on the pitch, a significant portion of Neymar's wealth has come through sponsorships and endorsement deals. Over the years, he has partnered with several major brands, including PUMA, Red Bull, Beats by Dre, Blaze Casino, PokerStars, Replay Jeans, and Tru Fragrance, strengthening his status as one of football's most marketable stars.

According to a report by Yahoo Sports, Neymar earns around $30 million annually from his long-term partnership with PUMA alone. Beyond endorsements, he has diversified his portfolio with investments in real estate, esports, digital media, and lifestyle ventures. Neymar also enjoys a strong presence on social media and content platforms, with his official YouTube channel boasting 8.56 million subscribers as of July 6, 2026.

His message

Neymar was practically inconsolable as Brazil were eliminated by Norway. Visuals of him crying relentlessly after the final whistle broke fans' hearts. Several of his Brazil teammates tried to comfort him, but the former Barcelona man was left utterly shattered.

"I tried, I tried. Now it's over," he told Globo after the game. "I started here; I finished here." While his time with the Selecao is over, Neymar continues his club career with Santos FC, evaluating his future season by season.

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