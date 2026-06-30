Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is going to find the coming weeks and months tough, as he returns home early from the FIFA World Cup 2026 following the national team's early elimination. Germany were handed a humiliating defeat by Paraguay in the Round of 32, crashing out of the tournament after suffering their first-ever defeat via penalty shootout in World Cup history. While the entire Germany, the football board and fans all across the world are bound to be angry with the performance of Nagelsmann and his team, the former Bayern Munich manager has refused to "run away" as talks of him being replaced by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp intensify.

Nagelsmann said he wanted to stay in his job despite the defeat. The head coach has a contract up to the 2028 European Championships, but Germany's premature exit from the World Cup will put the 38-year-old under intense scrutiny.

"I'm not someone who runs away," he told German broadcaster ZDF. "I want to continue, but in football you don't always have it in your own hands. If the DFB (federation) wants me to, then I will prepare for the European Championship and the Nations League."

The loss to the South Americans was the first time that Germany have ever lost a penalty shootout at a World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp Refuses To Rule Out Germany Job

Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp, who was at the match in Massachusetts working for German broadcaster MagentaTV, has long been rumoured as a future coach of the national team. But Klopp refused to be drawn on the possibility on Monday. However, he didn't rule out the possibility either.

"I understand that my name is being mentioned, but this is not the moment to talk about it -- and especially not with me," Klopp said.

Though there's no annoncement from the DFB yet, the chances of Nagelsmann keeping the job are few, especially if Klopp, who is not coaching any club at the moment, is willing to take over the manager's role.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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